Grand Haven named 2017 Happiest Seaside Town in America

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is officially home to 2017’s Happiest Seaside Town in America.

Grand Haven is the first community in the Midwest and Great Lakes area to win the designation by Coastal Living.

Editors for the publication announced the rankings live on Facebook Friday morning from Stuart, Florida, which was last year’s winner.

Coastal Living said the process started with nominations from the public. The company then whittled down the candidates to 10 finalists based on criteria including beach healthiness and the number of sunny and clear days. The finalists were then put up for public vote.

Coastal Living acknowledged to Coast Guard City, U.S.A.’s historic storefronts and bustling boardwalk.

Grand Haven was the only city located on an inland lake to make the cut this year. The other finalists are seaside in Maine, California, South Carolina, New Jersey, Washington, Florida and Massachusetts.

The editors of Coastal Living plan to visit Grand Haven Saturday to present city officials with a prize package and the official award.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

