Head and neck cancer: Treatment options and information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s hard to find someone whose life hasn’t been impacted somehow by cancer, but knowing where to turn can make all the difference. Dr. Jared Knol from the Cancer and Hematology Centers of West Michigan joined eightWest to discuss head and neck cancers.

What is head and neck cancer? It’s any cancer that arises in the structures of the head or neck except cancers of the brain and brainstem. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma is a curable with chemo and radiation in the majority of cases.

However, it is a challenging treatment (6-7 weeks), and it requires close coordination among all members of a patient’s team. This includes the physicians (ENT, radiation oncology, medical oncology) and nurses, but importantly also nutritionists, speech & language pathologists (for swallowing), physical therapists, and in some cases palliative care specialists to help with the side effects of treatment. It is important to be treated at a center where all of those specialists are available and are actively involved during treatment.

START Midwest and CHCWM

Patients are encouraged to talk with their oncologist about clinical trials

Visit online or call 616-954-9800

