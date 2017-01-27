Husband of plow hit-and-run victim facing unrelated charges

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor has authorized felony charges against the husband of a woman who was hit and killed by a plow truck in Wyoming.

Authorities say the warrant against Ben Crawford involves a separate case they began working before his wife, Chelsea was killed at 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue on Jan. 10.

Crawford is expected to be formally charged Monday with one count of capturing an image of an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

A conviction of the first count comes with a maximum penalty of five years. The second charge carries a maximum sentence of 7 years, if Crawford is convicted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 24 Hour News 8 and woodtv.com for updates as more information comes into our newsroom.

