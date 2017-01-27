KCAS Pets of the Week: Little Mama and Mary





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s pets of the week are looking for a good home.

First meet Little Mama, a 9-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Shelter workers say Little Mama came to the Kent County Animal Shelter through no fault of her own and is looking to make another family very happy. She has lived in a home with other dogs, cats and kids.

Little Mama is described by shelter workers as the “perfect, well-behaved and calm older dog” that would fit into anyone’s family.

Next is Mary. Shelter workers aren’t sure what breed she is since she came to them as a stray. They estimate she is between two and three years old. Mary is very calm and sweet.

To learn more about Little Mama, Mary or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

