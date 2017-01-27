Man who fired gun in Jimmy John’s bathroom comes forward

Related Coverage Police seek man who fired gun in Jimmy John’s bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man came forward to police claiming he was the one who fired a gun in a Jimmy John’s bathroom earlier this month.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released a picture of the suspect on Thursday following the Jan. 13 incident at the Jimmy Johns located at 4608 Stadium Drive.

Police say a 32-year-old Van Buren County resident contacted the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Thursday saying he was the one who had discharged the gun.

The release from KDPS did not provide any other details about the incident, but said the man is cooperating with investigators and the gun was recovered.

The case is being forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

