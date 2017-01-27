MSP: Woman, 19, killed in crash near Rockford

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash north of Rockford Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Berrigan Avenue NE, north of Rockford, around 8:30 a.m.

Police say a car heading eastbound on 14 Mile Road hit the back of a stopped flatbed truck which was waiting to make a left turn onto Berrigan Avenue.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Rockford woman, was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where she later died. Her name has not been released.

The area remained closed as of 12:30 p.m. Friday while police continue to investigate.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

