Reopening of Ken’s Fruit Market delayed

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Months after an arson forced its doors to close, Ken’s Fruit Market north of Grand Rapids still isn’t back open for business.

Owners of the store on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids Township told 24 Hour News 8 in November that they hoped to open in January. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

Aaron Courts, the general manager, said he didn’t think the fire would lead to all the problems they’ve had to deal with.

It happened on Sept. 8, 2016 around 4 a.m. No one was hurt. Through there weren’t many flames, the smoke seeped into the building, leaving the owners with no choice but to throw all the produce out.

“When we were cleaning, it was just crazy where smoke could get. It just filled every cranny possible,” Courts said.

The work started later than owners initially planned.

“We had a lot of code issues with the building and some construction issues,” Courts said. “It’s taking us a little longer than we had hoped for.”

The grocery store is now revamping from the ground up, inside and out. This week, a construction company was working on redoing the bathrooms and drywall. Next week, they’ll tackle restoring electricity.

Courts said he wants loyal shoppers to know the store will be back and better than it was before. The rebuilding will add more floor space and an updated look to the market. And, of course, it will still offer customers’ favorite produce.

Owners now hope to have the market open at the beginning of March.

