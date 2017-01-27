Secretary of State warns of statewide service outage

Related Coverage HP dispute leads to online detour for Michigan drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says an issue with its computer system is preventing employees from performing transactions with customers statewide.

The Secretary of State’s Office alerted customers to the service outage around 9 a.m. Friday on Twitter.

The agency said all branch offices and its website are affected. Since it launched in 2011, ExpressSOS.com has conducted 9.6 million online transactions.

The mainframe outage shows need to replace aging legacy system. We will move forward w/ new contractor after $HPE failed to deliver. https://t.co/MAI1ZyKnAh — Fred Woodhams (@fredwoodhams) January 27, 2017

Secretary of State spokesman Fred Woodhams said it’s not clear what caused the problem, but the office’s outdated mainframe computer system played a role. He says the agency will move forward with a new contractor after HP “failed to deliver.”

The state paid more than $30 million to Hewlett Packard in what is known as the “BAM” project, short for Business Application Modernization.

The contract was originally awarded to Electonic Data Systems (EDS), which was eventually purchased by HP. However, HP was fired by the state in October 2015 before a third project was completed, citing missed deadlines and problems with the $40 million project.

It’s unclear when service will be restored.

