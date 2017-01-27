Police: Passenger arrested after stabbing cab driver

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A passenger accused of stabbing a cab driver in Portage was arrested Thursday night.

Portage Public Safety officers responded to Oakland Drive Apartments in the 2200 block of Albatross Court around 10:30 p.m. after a reported stabbing.

Officers say both the victim, a 60-year-old Kalamazoo man, and the suspect, a 25-year-old Portage resident, were injured in the fight. The victim suffered the most serious injuries and underwent surgery at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

The suspect was arrested. Officers say charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

