Tough health advice? Just Ask Mary!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are some health topics that people just don’t like to talk about. When it comes to problems with the pelvic floor, it’s important to remember 3 words, Just Ask Mary. Dr. Colleen Sullivan and Keri Spangenberg from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital joined eightWest to talk more about this issue.

This is a health issue that is not addressed as much as it should be. What is the pelvic floor? Your pelvic floor health is surprisingly important! It’s composed of muscles and ligaments, and serves as sort of a hammock that supports the organs and structures in the pelvis including: Bladder, rectum, and for women, uterus and vagina. The muscles extend from one side of the pelvic bone to the other and from front to back.

Symptoms of pelvic floor problems:

Bowel and bladder issues

Bladder – Stress incontinence, urge to go, pain and burning

Bowel – Both incontinence or constipation

Painful intercourse

Pain

Back and hip

Muscle

Nerve pain

Balance problems and instability

Mary Free Bed

Pelvic and Abdominal Rehabilitation

Your Rehabilitation. Your Choice.

616-840-8684

AskForMary.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

