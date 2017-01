GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Dispatch is advising drivers to stay off the roads Saturday after reports of multiple crashes due to icy conditions.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that there have been at least 10 reported crashes within the last hour.

Authorities caution drivers to take it slow and avoid driving on the highways if possible.

Kent County Road Commission has been called to start salting roads throughout the county.

