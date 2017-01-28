Jan. 28 basketball roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The big matchup in the college basketball world happens Sunday when Michigan takes on Michigan State at the Breslin Center (1 p.m. on CBS).

As far as today’s action in Division I, Central Michigan and Western Michigan were both on the road. The Broncos fell to Ball State, 84-78, while the Chippewas, behind 41 points from Marcus Keene, came away with a 105-98 overtime win.

Over to Division II, where Grand Valley State and GLIAC-leader Ferris State tried not to look ahead to their big showdown on Monday in Allendale (8 p.m.) The Lakers topped Northern Michigan, 79-54, and the Bulldogs snuck by Michigan Tech, 77-76.

Now to Division III. Calvin College defeated Trine, 61-58, while the Calvin women waltzed by St. Mary’s (Ind.) easily, 84-49. Out on the lakeshore, Purple Community Day took over Hope College. The women earned an 83-65 win over Alma, and the men beat Albion 82-70.

Last but not least, in the NAIA, the top-ranked team in Division II, Cornerstone inched by Madonna, 67-64, thanks to 30 points from Kyle Steigenga, who surpassed 2,000 career points in the win. Aquinas was also on the road and they scored a 96-84 win over Marygrove. Meanwhile, the No. 15 Panthers of Davenport hosted Northwestern Ohio this afternoon, coming out victorious, 77-69.

