2 not wearing seat belts hurt in crash near Ravenna

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash east of Ravenna on Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on 36th Avenue at Truman Street in Ottawa County’s Chester Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was headed south on 36th when it hit a patch of ice and the driver lost control. The vehicle crossed the centerline, went off the other side of the road and into a ditch, where it rolled over.

Authorities say neither the driver nor passenger were wearing their seat belt. The passenger, 61-year-old Margaret Kaufman of Ravenna, was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition.

The driver, 63-year-old Alford Kaufman, also of Ravenna, was hospitalized in serious condition.

