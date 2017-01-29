Delta technical outage causing delays nationwide

UNDATED (WOOD) — Delta Air Lines flights are being delayed as the company it works to fix an automation problem, CNBC reports.

CNBC cited an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration in its report. On its website, Delta blamed a “systemwide outage affecting all departing flights,” apologized and said it was “expeditiously working” to fix the problem. The company says flights already in the air aren’t being affected. CNBC says international flights are also running as they should.

As of about 9 p.m. Delta flights from Minneapolis/St. Paul and La Guardia Airport in New York City to Gerald R. Ford International Airport had been delayed.

>>Online: Real-time flight information for Ford Airport

Delta is currently experiencing an IT issue. For assistance call 800-221-1212 or follow Delta on twitter for updates @Delta — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) January 30, 2017

A WOOD TV8 viewer at the Atlanta airport said announcements are being made that no Delta flights will be departing while the system is down and that some passengers were directed off Delta planes after boarding.

