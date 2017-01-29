Deputies: Teen critically injured in Jamestown Twp. crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a teen was critically injured after being thrown from a vehicle when it crashed in Ottawa County Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 7:05 p.m. on westbound M-6 at 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say the driver, 38-year-old Heather Miller, a Zeeland resident, was westbound on M-6 when she lost control due to the icy road. Her vehicle went into the median and rolled several times.

Miller and her 8-year-old back seat passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say her front seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

