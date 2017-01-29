Fellow Calvin College alumni show support for Betsy DeVos





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many are voicing concerns over the appointment of Betsy DeVos as education secretary, others from her alma mater are standing up in support of her.

Fellow Calvin College alumni are writing letters to lawmakers asking for their support as well.

Bill Boer told 24 Hour News 8 he attended the college while DeVos was also enrolled and believes she’s a good fit for the country.

“They’re missing Betsy as a smart person and a dedicated person and — you get to know her better – they’ll know that she cares about all kids – all families — and wants the best opportunities for those families and should that be in public schools or alternative schools, that’s her mission,” Boer said in an interview Saturday.

Boer defended DeVos’ lack of professional experience as an educator by pointing out her experience in politics.

He says he believes DeVos will be confirmed will need the support of her home here in West Michigan.

Calvin College previously released a statement to 24 Hour News 8 regarding DeVos’ nomination.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

