MSP: Man injured after being struck by vehicle; driver in custody

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Muskegon County man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop after hitting him.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on Chandler Street north of Apple Avenue in Egleston Township.

Michigan State Police troopers say a driver was northbound on Chandler Street in his pickup when he struck a man walking in the roadway.

The 21-year-old pedestrian, who is from Egleston Township, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old Muskegon Township man, was located and taken to the Muskegon County Jail for hit and run causing serious injury.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

