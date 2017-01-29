MSP: Woman dies after fleeing deputy, crashing

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed in a crash near the Michigan-Indiana border Saturday night after fleeing a Cass County sheriff’s deputy, Michigan State Police say.

According to MSP, a deputy on patrol came upon a vehicle stopped in the road with its lights off shortly after 9 p.m. The deputy tried to talk to the woman behind the wheel, but she drove away.

The deputy followed, pursuing her for about four minutes over the course of three miles.

When the vehicle reached the area of Old M-205 and Redfield Street in Mason Township, it left the road and rolled. Police say the driver was not wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The woman, identified by MSP as 30-year-old Amanda Fay Bowers of nearby Edwardsburg, died at the scene.

It’s not yet clear why she was stopped in the road and why she wouldn’t speak to the deputy.

State police say they are still investigating.

