PA police stymied in search for twins missing 10 years

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman already accused of hiding her twins from authorities for more than a decade is now charged with collecting more than $50,000 in state welfare benefits on their behalf since 2011.

Police say 47-year-old Patricia Fowler has repeatedly claimed Ivon and Inisha are living out-of-state with friends or relatives. But police say her claims about the twins, who would be about 18 by now, haven’t checked out.

An Allegheny County detective has testified he believes the Penn Hills woman’s twins are dead, though he can’t prove that.

Fowler’s public defender isn’t commenting on the child concealment charges, or the new welfare theft allegations which were filed Wednesday.

Fowler has yet to surrender on the new charges.

