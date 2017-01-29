Police: 2 GR men in custody after mid-MI double homicide

Related Coverage Bodies of 2 Flint men found in car parked outside Wal-Mart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they have taken two Grand Rapids men into custody in connection to a mid-Michigan double homicide.

Michigan State Police say they took the first person of interest, a 31-year-old man, into custody Saturday night.

MSP, along with Grand Rapids police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Stewart Street SW around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A second man was taken into custody at that location.

Troopers say they have also impounded a vehicle in connection to the investigation.

The arrests come after the bodies of two men were found in a car outside of a Wal-Mart store in Caledonia Township, near Owosso Friday evening. WEYI-TV reports the victims were identified as 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond, both from Flint.

Police say the homicide remains under investigation.

