Protest against Trump order on refugees at Ford Airport Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands have been invited to attend a rally in Grand Rapids Sunday protesting President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

The protest, titled “Protest for immigrant, refugee, and human rights,” is being promoted on Facebook and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. It is one of many that have been staged nationwide since President Trump signed the executive order temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the United States.

As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, 454 people indicated in the Facebook event that they plan to attend the protest. More than 1,800 people said they were interested in attending.

—

Online:

Protest for immigrant, refugee, and human rights

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

