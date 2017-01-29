To The Point: GVSU political professor, Peters, Upton





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re just more than a week into the new Trump administration and we sat down with Grand Valley State University Political Science Department Professor Erika King. She talks to us about what is different this time around and why President Donald Trump’s messaging continues to surprise observers.

“One of the things with Trump both as a candidate and now as a p resident is he has surprised people, including me, over and over again with the kind of messaging he has chosen and the kind of tone he includes in his messaging. Now what we have to see is whether a message that appeals to a significant number of people in a campaign still works when you’re president. So far he is betting, it appears to me, he is betting that it will” King said.

Also above on this Jan. 29, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, about what happened in the last legislative session where they both claimed victories when it comes to getting bills passes.

