2 killed in Mecosta County murder-suicide

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found dead in Colfax Township was the victim of a murder-suicide.

Authorities were called to the deadly shooting at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday. There, they found the body of 48-year-old Kathleen Blackburn and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Gabrial Harkins.

Deputies determined Harkins shot and killed Blackburn before turning the gun on himself.

Harkins and Blackburn were living together, investigators said. It’s unclear what sparked the shootings.

Authorities say Mecosta County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.

