33 plead guilty to defrauding IRS out of $22M

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirty-three people have pleaded guilty to federal charges surrounding a tax fraud scheme that targeted Michigan veterans and inmates.

Federal authorities say the group filed false income tax returns after stealing personal information — including from patients and employees at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Michigan prison inmates — ending up collecting some $22 million in ill-gotten tax refunds.

The suspects were indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service in early last year. Then-U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles previously told 24 Hour News 8 it was the largest tax fraud case anyone in the district could remember in terms of the number of suspects.

Some of the 33 people who pleaded guilty have already been ordered to serve prison time or probation and to pay restitution, while others are still awaiting sentencing:

Derrick Gibson, who police say was the ringleader in the scheme, pleaded in August and was sentenced on Jan. 6 to 10 years in prison and $16 million in restitution.

Charmica Griffin pleaded in October and will be sentenced Feb. 8.

Stephanie Baker pleaded in October and will be sentenced Feb. 16.

Latia Williams, who used to work at the VA Medical Center, pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 13.

Alvin Stephenson II, who used to work at the VA Medical Center, pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 13.

Sandria Blakely, who used to work at the VA Medical Center, pleaded in November and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20.

Edward Warden Jr. pleaded in May and was sentenced Oct. 31 to 30 months in prison and $110,004 in restitution.

Chanel McLenny pleaded in December and will be sentenced April 27.

Darwin Gibson pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 3.

Bobby Crabtree, a prison inmate, pleaded in May and was sentenced in October to 30 more months in prison and $24,205 in restitution.

Deqynn Gibson pleaded in October and will be sentenced March 7.

Darrien Gibson pleaded in October and will be sentenced March 7.

Rochelle Velasquez pleaded in July and was sentenced in November to two years probation and $69,156 in restitution.

Scherrie McNutt pleaded in April and was sentenced in October to 18 months in prison and $188,398 in restitution.

Devoine Gibson pleaded in November and will be sentenced on April 10.

Prentis Gibson pleaded in October and will be sentenced Feb. 16.

Lamont Joyner pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 27.

Shameika Carr pleaded in November and will be sentenced May 3.

Charleeta Cork pleaded in December and will be sentenced May 15.

Keith Cork pleaded in November and will be sentenced May 3.

Maiya Jackson pleaded in July and was sentenced in October to 4 months and 3 days behind bars, for which she received time served.

Shawn McKnight, a prison inmate, pleaded in May and was sentenced in October to another year in prison.

David Haymer, a prison inmate, pleaded in March and was sentenced in October to 18 more months in prison and $34,684 in restitution.

Diallo Dotson pleaded on Friday and will be sentenced May 22.

Labrisha Porter pleaded in November and will be sentenced March 16.

Kypree Taylor pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 3.

Rosemary Boyd pleaded in October and will be sentenced Feb. 9

Patricia Riddle-McClinton pleaded in December and will be sentenced May 1.

Joseph Johnson, a prison inmate, pleaded in June and was sentenced in October to two more years in prison and $34,644 in restitution.

Kisha Evans pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 10.

Rashall Ford pleaded in November and will be sentenced March 16.

Simone Watkins pleaded guilty on Thursday and will be sentenced May 25.

Romaro Carswell pleaded in November and will be sentenced April 20.

Initially, 34 people were charged, but the charges against one of them — Romell Bolden — were dropped after his mother, Simone Watkins, admitted that she and another of the suspects filed the false returns using his name.

