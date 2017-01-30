Choosing the right carpet with Columbo’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When it comes to home furnishings, there is a wonderfully wide choice in everything. Who would have it any other way? However, the great range of carpet styles, designs and colors available on the market can be a mixed blessing. While the selection is better than ever, deciding on an overall look for your home is increasingly difficult. EightWest’s flooring expert, Columbo’s, is helping viewers find their personal style.

Choosing the right carpet shouldn’t be an isolated incident. The most successful home interiors are designed with continuity in mind. Even while certain rooms may take on an individual character, it’s useful to think of your home as a whole rather than a series of unrelated spaces. Your choice of carpet can be the foundation of a decorating plan. It can be the starting point from which other ideas spring, or it can be selected to complement existing walls, furniture, fireplaces, curtains and paintings.

A useful approach when planning a scheme is to think of it as an equation made up of four parts: color, pattern, texture and style. It helps to have a basic knowledge of how color, texture, pattern and style work when planning an interior. Check out the video above to see chic options and trending carpets from Columbo’s.

