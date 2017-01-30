Don’t miss the Grown Up Play Date at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Once a year the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum opens it’s doors and invites the adults inside for a special night of play. To learn more about this fun event, eightWest brought in Adrienne from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Dominic from New Holland Brewing Company to talk about the 3rd Annual Grown Up Play Date.

Play laser tag, participate in a building wide scavenger hunt, enjoy a variety of treats from BarFly Ventures and New Holland Brewery, all to benefit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum programs and exhibits

Grown Up Play Date at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

February 10, Doors open at 6:30PM

Games, Food, Beer, Wine, PLAY

Tickets: $30 per person, available online

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

