Feeding America West Michigan sets new record in 2016





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Feeding America West Michigan distributed nearly 29 million pounds of food in 2016 breaking a long-standing record.

Feeding America West Michigan provides food to around 1,100 hunger-relief agencies across West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with Judy Nahs, 70, who volunteers at Streams of Hope, one of the agencies Feeding America West Michigan works with.

“You see people so embarrassed that they have to ask for food and we make them feel comfortable,” said Nahs.

Food insecurity affects one in six people in Michigan. Nahs said she was once that one in six.

“I was one of those that was so embarrassed to come and say ‘I need help’ but a friend worked here and she talked me into coming,” said Nahs.

For five years, Nahs struggled with hunger until she decided to take the leap and get help.

Feeding America West Michigan has had record high distribution numbers since 2013. The past few years, numbers have risen by nearly a million pounds.

“It feels really good that we’re able to give this much food,” said Ken Estelle, the CEO of Feeding America West Michigan.

But Estelle says they can’t take all of the credit. It’s a team effort between the community of donors: food companies, retailers, farmers, and distribution centers.

“The real value is working together with those agency partners to get the food to the people,” said Estelle.

Now, Nahs is no longer a statistic. She’s a volunteer helping others make that change.

“If you’re hungry, you’re not going to work as good, you’re not going to do as good in school,” said Nahs. “If the kids can do better in school, you know it’s going to be a better world when they grow up.”

Estelle mentioned their overall goal for 2017 is to distribute less food, in hopes to celebrate less people being hungry in the region.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

