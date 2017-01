GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – On February 9th, you can take part in the first annual Wine and Wishes event benefiting Make a Wish Michigan. Party goers will enjoy a night of comedy, food, and drinks, while supporting an amazing local cause. Ashley and Elly from Make-a-Wish Michigan joined eightWest to talk about how viewers can get involved.

Wine and Wishes to benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan

Thursday, February 9, 6 – 9 PM

The Pinnacle Center

3330 Highland Drive – Hudsonville

Buy tickets here.

