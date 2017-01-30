Get ready for the 5th Annual Gazelle Girl Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -This April, the Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is happening in Downtown Grand Rapids. This is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you. Kristen and Donna joined eightWest to talk more about this fun event.

Last year, women from around West Michigan joined together for this fun event. Everyone has their ‘why’ for running the race and staying healthy. What’s yours? Empower yourself by joining this fun race! Click here to see photos from last year’s race.

Grand Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon

Sunday April 23rd in Downtown Grand Rapids

Register here.

Register by Friday, March 31 to get your name on your bib

Sole Sisters offers two unique scholarships to women in the community for the Gazelle Girl Run. Scholarship recipients receive assistance in training and other assistance for Gazelle Girl. In the video above, one scholarship winner, Ronda Brinks, shares her story.

Sole Sisters are a group of women runners and friends seeking to enrich the lives of women in transition through running and being active. In the video above, Sole Sister scholarship winner, Heather Koetsier, shares her story.

