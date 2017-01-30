GR refugee fears mom won’t ever make it to US





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States from seven countries, a West Michigan man waiting for the opportunity to bring his mother to Grand Rapids is concerned it may never happen.

Despite the fact that Trump campaigned on the promise of a move like this, the executive order caught the leaders at Bethany Christian Services by surprise. Bethany assists refugees making their way to the United States. The president’s order has put a halt on dozens of clients they planned to help bring to West Michigan.

Among them is Jiech Bedieng Jaeah’s mother. He’s a Sudanese refugee who has been in the U.S. for the past 15 years. During that time, his mom, who is in her 60s, has been living in a refugee camp. It’s the same camp where he spent eight years prior to immigrating to West Michigan.

“It’s hopeless,” Jaeah described the camp. “Life there is- it’s terrible.”

Together with Bethany, he had been working to finalize efforts to bring his mother here. The process was forced to stop due to the executive order — Sudan is among the countries listed in the travel ban.

He hasn’t had the strength to let his mother know of the news.

“I am even afraid to tell her now,” Jaeah said. “I will break her heart.”

Donna Abbott is in charge of refugee and immigrant programs at Bethany. She says the news has prompted concerns from refugees — even those already living in the U.S. But the consequences for those who haven’t made it yet are what concerns her the most.

“People will die,” Abbott told 24 Hour News 8. “Refugee camps are not safe places for people to be.”

Trump has said his goal is to keep terrorists out — a concern Abbot argues is already being addressed by the two-year vetting process for refugees.

“Refugees are about as vetted as you’re going to get — as safe as it’s going to get for someone entering the country,” Abbott said.

While the countries included in the president’s travel ban are predominately Muslim, Trump disputes concerns that his move is anti-Islamic. He cited the fact that the vast majority of predominately Muslim countries are not included in the executive order.

For people like Jaeah, the order means more waiting and hoping that he’ll be able to get his mother to join him in the U.S.

“Maybe, just maybe, if there’s enough voices raised, we will still have an opportunity to do that,” Abbott said.

“For me, U.S. is a place of hope,” Jaeah said. “We come to realize the potential of life that God give us.”

—–

Online:

Bethany Christian Services: How to advocate for refugee resettlement

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

