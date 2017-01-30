Immigration reform raises MI harvesting concerns

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — As he clears rows in the 250-acre fruit orchard his family has farmed for five generations, Nick Schwietzer stops to check the buds on an apple tree.

“We have a nice amount of them on these trees for a nice return crop. But you don’t know until spring,” said Schwietzer.

There are many unknowns when it comes to putting food on America’s table. Will weather be good for crops? Will there be the right balance of supply and demand?

Added to this year’s unknowns is how President Donald Trump’s new policies on immigration will impact the availability of migrant workers.

“We won’t know until the future. It’s just speculative at this point,” said Schwietzer.

Schwietzer says the number of migrant workers trekking north in the summer has already dwindled in recent years, as bad weather limited available work and the economy improved.

“Because of that, they found employment in other states or in other industries, whether it be construction, hotels,” explained Schwietzer.

Make no mistake: farmers are not against immigration reform. The Michigan Farm Bureau has been pushing for it for years.

And even though there’s been no talk of a change in White House policy when it comes to migrants, there is concern among farmers that that could change or the rhetoric could scare some migrants away from the field.

“We won’t know until harvest comes along and we see if those workers come up here or not,” said Schwietzer.

If there is a shortage and it costs more to harvest, it could hit America right in the bread basket.

“We need to be able to keep prices at a decent price for everybody,” said Schwietzer. “Food’s a big cost for a lot of people, and to be able to go to the store and get produce at a decent price is important to a lot of consumers.”

Farmers are keeping a close eye on Trump’s trade policies as well, hoping they don’t adversely affect agricultural exports.

