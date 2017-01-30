Jenison man gets prison for $4.3 million Ponzi scheme

JENISON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison man accused of running a Ponzi scheme mostly targeting senior citizens has been ordered to pay back investors $4.3 million.

A judge Monday also sentenced Scott Rookus to 7-20 years in prison for racketeering and fraudulent sale of securities for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme between 2010 and 2015.

Rookus pleaded no contest to the charges in December.

Rookus was originally accused of bilking investors out of approximately $1.5 million, but Michigan assistant attorney general said that amount was revised to $4.3 million as more alleged victims came forward.

Court records show at least a dozen investors allegedly fell victim to the Ponzi scheme involving Rookus’ company, New Haven Holdings.

Rookus told investors they would profit from his enterprises, but instead took their money to pay for his children’s private school and tax leins, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. To cover up the alleged crimes, Rookus paid older investors using money from newer investors.

The alleged scheme unraveled when Rookus filed for bankruptcy in March 2015 and his investors lost everything.

