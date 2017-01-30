Justice Sotomayor speaks at University of Michigan event

Related Coverage Trump’s justice pick to trigger intense pressure on Senate

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and a judge from Germany’s highest court are speaking at the University of Michigan on diversity, higher education and the role of history in their work.

#UMichTalks w/justices Sonia Sotomayor, 1st Latina appointed to USSC & Susanne Baer of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany #UMich200 pic.twitter.com/y0Zj7hp7Sf — UniversityofMichigan (@UMich) January 29, 2017

Sotomayor’s appearance Monday in Ann Arbor with Justice Susanne Baer of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany comes as President Donald Trump is about to announce his Supreme Court nominee. He says he intends to name his pick on Tuesday to fill the lifetime seat held by the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Sotomayor and Baer will speak at morning and evening events as part of the university’s commemoration of its bicentennial. Sotomayor is the first Hispanic to serve on the Supreme Court. Baer is the first openly gay woman to serve on Germany’s high court.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

