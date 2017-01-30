Law prof.: ‘Nothing efficient’ about immigration order

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As confusion about the legality and enforcement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban continues, even Mike McDaniel, a retired general and constitutional law professor, is left with a number of questions.

“There’s nothing efficient about this executive order at all,” he told 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

McDaniel previously worked in the Pentagon as the deputy assistant secretary for Homeland Defense Strategy, Prevention and Mission Assurance. He’s now the director of Homeland Security Law at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School in Lansing.

The executive order signed Friday stopped citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all predominantly Muslim nations — from entering the United States for 90 days and suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

“I’m going to answer like a constitutional law professor and say it might be,” he replied when asked if the order is unconstitutional, as some opponents have claimed. “The reason I hesitate is because in the area of foreign policy, the president has a lot more power on his own than he does in domestic policy.”

Precisely how much power Trump has over U.S. borders will likely be sorted out in federal court. His executive order has already been challenged by lawsuits and public protests.

In the meantime, some experts argue that the refugee vetting process — now under review as a result of the order — is already plenty thorough.

“Everybody agrees with the preamble of the executive order. We have to protect the country. My point is, we were already doing that,” McDaniel said. “If you are coming from one of the nations where we believe there is terrorist activity, it’s taking two years on average.”

In a politically divided America, McDaniel contends that this should not become a partisan issue. He shares the opinion of U.S. Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham — both Republicans — who have argued that the immigration order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve security.

“I’m afraid that we’re alienating kids and creating a broader class or broader pool from which hometown terrorists could be generated,” McDaniel said.

He said evidence shows that homegrown extremists already in America is the biggest problem in the fight against terrorism. That isn’t addressed in the executive order.

But despite his concerns, McDaniel said he does see a benefit coming from what Trump is trying to accomplish.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I mean, look at the debate we’re having. It may be unintentional. That you throw an idea out there and then people of greater deliberation and intention have to decide what the best solution is.”

