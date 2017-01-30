Man sentenced for 2016 murder of 8-month-old

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of an 8-month-old boy last year.

Brandon Beshires was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, South Bend, Ind. NBC affiliate WNDU reports.

Against the advice of his attorney, Beshires pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December in the death of Carter Donovan.

Carter, of Hartford, died in February 2016 of severe head injuries. Behires was the baby’s mother’s boyfriend at the time. Authorities say he hit Carter in the head while watching him.

