Michigan teen among the tallest in the world





JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A mid-Michigan teenager is on track to becoming the tallest man alive.

“Everybody wants my picture taken,” said Broc Brown.

While Brown likes to spend time with friends, play video games, watch wrestling and play basketball like many teenagers, one thing sets this 19-year-old apart: his height.

“I’m 7 feet and 9 inches. I was 7 feet and 8 inches, but I grew an inch,” added Brown.

Brown towers over almost every person he comes into contact with, and he’s still growing.

“It’s hard to find him clothing – we have to go online the majority of the time. Once and a while we can find shirts and things like that, that’s a little bit easier, but for pants, it’s difficult to find pants that are long enough for him,” said Brown’s aunt, Stacy Snyder.

Brown was born with a rare genetic disorder called Sotos syndrome, also known as cerebral gigantism. His body doesn’t know when to stop growing.

Right now, Brown is only 7 inches away from becoming the tallest man alive. That record is held by Sultan Kosen of Turkey, who is 8 feet and 3 inches tall.

“Whenever they say that, they make me look like I’m the next Shaq,” joked Brown.

The condition comes with its struggles, including getting into a car or finding shoes to fit his size 28/30 feet.

“He only has one pair of shoes – that’s all, you know. He has no boots, he has no sandals – he’s stuck with the one pair that we’re very grateful for,” said Snyder.

But with some of those misfortunes also comes fame. Brown has been featured in an episode on TLC and gained the attention of many people worldwide, just like him.

“We’ve heard from people from Poland, and the Netherlands, and Russia and Australia. It’s just been phenomenal. His Facebook page blew up – he has over 16,000 likes and I think at the beginning of the year, he was at about 3,000. So, it helps Broc because then he realizes that he’s not alone,” said Snyder.

The original version of this story was first published on wlns.com.

Online:

National Institutes of Health: Sotos syndrome

