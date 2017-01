GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The fire started at a home in the 800 block of Bates Street SE near Eastern Avenue.

Smoke was visible when a 24 Hour News 8 crew arrived on scene around 5:20 a.m.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was also on scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Tune into Daybreak and check back with woodtv.com for the latest updates on this developing story.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit