Soup’s On For All fundraiser to help local food pantries





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of Grand Rapids restaurants are participating in the annual Soup’s On For All fundraiser to help feed those in need.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids.

Attendees will be able to sample soups, breads and desserts from local restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment.

Tickets cost $60 at the door. The event benefits the food and pantry programs of God’s Kitchen, which is part of Catholic Charities of West Michigan.

Soup’s On For All raises more than $100,000 each year. Several familiar faces from WOOD TV8 will also be there to help serve soup.

