Sources ID GR officers suspended amid crash investigation





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sources close to the investigation have confirmed the identities of three Grand Rapids officers who were suspended in connection to an alcohol-related crash involving an ex-assistant prosecutor.

Sgt. Thomas Warwick, Lt. Matthew Janiskee and Officer Adam Ickes are the officers who have been suspended without pay, pending a termination hearing, according to three sources.

Lt. Janiskee served as the negotiator during the July 2011 standoff with Rodrick Dantzler, who killed seven people before taking two strangers hostage in their home before Dantzler killed himself.

Sgt. Warwick was the officer who arrested a suspected bank robber in downtown Grand Rapids. The alleged thief crossed Warwick’s path during a routine trip to drop off paperwork at the courthouse in May.

Ickes was the officer who invited a 5-year-old boy with a battery-powered police car into his cruiser to experience the real thing. The heartwarming story from May was shared on Facebook nearly 1,000 times.

The officers were at the center of an internal investigation and an investigation by Michigan State Police after former Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper crashed his car into a parked vehicle. Kuiper, 42, was the at-fault driver in a wrong-way head-on crash with a parked car on Union Avenue SE. The car’s owner was injured in the collision, which happened around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.

A Grand Rapids officer called to the crash interviewed Kuiper and gave him a field sobriety test. Police reports indicated alcohol was a factor in the accident, but the officer also wrote that Kuiper “was able to perform well” on the field sobriety test. The officer did not give Kuiper a breathalyzer test, but ticketed the assistant prosecutor for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department announced actions against the three officers Saturday, but did not disclose their names. The officer, sergeant and lieutenant were previously on administrative leave during the investigation.

Kuiper has since resigned from the prosecutor’s office. The victim in the crash, Daniel Empson, is now suing Kuiper. Empson is still recovering from his injuries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

