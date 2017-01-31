Attack suspect arrested outside Allegan business

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff says the suspect in a Jan. 13 stabbing is in custody.

The 25-year-old Lee Township man was arrested around noon in the parking lot of an Allegan business, according to Sheriff Frank Baker. Several officers were involved in the arrest, as the suspect was believed to carrying a handgun.

“We want everyone to know that it is safe to go about their business as the suspect has been taken into custody,” Baker stated in the Tuesday afternoon news release.

Baker said the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery in connection to the attack, which injured a 28-year-old Lee Township man.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

