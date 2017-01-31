Downtown businesses hope to benefit from 20 Monroe Live





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of construction work and anticipation, the new 20 Monroe Live concert venue in Grand Rapids will open its doors to the public on Wednesday evening.

Tuesday, crews added finishing touches to the downtown venue and ran sound checks before a private party to celebrate the opening.

Things are looking good for the new venue, which seats 2,600 at capacity. Managers say they’ve already sold more than 26,000 tickets.

“The original plan was somewhere around 100 shows during the course of the year, but it seems like we’re going to outpace that,” said David Fortin of House of Blues Entertainment, which works to bring acts to 20 Monroe Live.

It’s not just music lovers who are excited about the new venue. Just down Fulton Street, Grand Rapids Brewing Co. is hoping more foot traffic will lead to more business.

“We’re staffing up a little bit, increasing the orders,” executive kitchen manager Michael Wheeler said. “I know with their first month kicking off, they’ve got everyday events going on, so we’re really excited about it.”

“It should benefit everybody from the Uber drivers down to local restaurants,” Fortin said. “Grand Rapids is on the rise.”

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue take the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with doors opening one hour beforehand. Tickets are still available for every show announced so far, except Shinedown on Saturday. To see a list of the acts booked at 20 Monroe Live, click here.

There’s still a lot of construction equipment outside the venue because crews are still working on apartments above it and a nearby beer garden. Those are expected to be finished this spring.

