EB I-94 closed near Galesburg due to crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed near Galesburg due to a crash.

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at 35th Street around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Widespread snow overnight created some slippery road conditions. There have been several reported slide-offs across West Michigan which is causing some traffic delays.

