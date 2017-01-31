El Barrio in Grand Rapids closes after 7 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After seven years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has served its last meal.

El Barrio Mexican Grill closed its restaurant on Michigan Street NE Monday. The Midtown restaurant served more than 700,000 meals and donated more than $50,000 to local nonprofit organizations, according to owners Brad Rosely and David Levitt.

“Thank you to all the friends we have made these last seven years. It has been a pleasure to bring this dining concept to the growing Mid Town (sic) neighborhood and (we) look forward to the new opportunity that awaits this location,” stated Rosely, Levitt and Restaurant Partners Management Company owner Jeff Lobdell in a Tuesday news release.

El Barrio Mexican Grill’s owners said all of its employees are encouraged to apply for positions at other Restaurant Partners establishments. The company will also honor El Barrio gift cards and dining certificates at its other Restaurant Partners locations.

