Family of refugees reunited after more than 2 years

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of refugees was reunited in West Michigan today after more than two years apart.

Chantal Nyiranziza came to the United States with her son Lucky Ishimwe, now 5, in October 2014. Originally from the Congo, they escaped violence and oppression.

Nyiranziza, 28, applied for the resettlement process, but her husband, 27-year-old Modeste Irakiza, was not in a resettled camp.

Bethany Christian Services helped Nyiranziza apply to bring her husband to America. The U.S. refugee program has been suspended for 120 days under an executive order from President Donald Trump. However, that didn’t affect refugees already scheduled to arrive before Feb. 3, Bethany Christian Services tells 24 Hour News 8.

“There was a time of uncertainty from Friday evening until about Saturday evening when we were not sure if those that were already scheduled for arrival would be coming or not,” said Kristine Van Noord of Bethany Christian Services.

But Irakiza made it. His flight landed at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Tuesday evening.

Nyiranziza rushed to her husband. Both were smiling broadly as they embraced and kissed.

Emotional reunion w/ Congo family separated for 2yrs, fled violence, last refugees to come to US in midst of executive orders @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/SDlpgcVOBh — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 1, 2017

“I am very, very excited,” Irakiza said of his arrival.

Irakiza came from Rwanda, but is also originally from the Congo. Neither of those nations are among the seven upon which the president has imposed a more sweeping 90-day travel ban.

