GRPD chief recommends firing 3 officers who handled crash





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids police chief and city manager are recommending all three officers under investigation for how they handled an alcohol-related crash involving an ex-prosecutor be terminated from their jobs.

Chief David Rahinsky agrees Sgt. Thomas Warwick, Lt. Matthew Janiskee and Officer Adam Ickes have a record of good work with the Grand Rapids Police Department, but he says their actions are fireable offenses.

“These are individuals that who contributed to this department, contributed to this community and we respect that, but the nature of law enforcement is when you make a mistake there’s consequences and in this instance they’re significant,” said Rahinsky.

The three officers are suspended without pay in the wake of the Nov. 19 crash on Union Avenue SE involving then-assistant prosecutor Joshua Kuiper. Car owner Daniel Empson was injured in the wrong-way head-on crash and is now suing Kuiper, who has since resigned from the prosecutor’s office.

The traffic crash report written by Ickes shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash. But the report states Kuiper was able to “perform well on the alphabet and hand dexterity.”

However, body camera footage shows Kuiper slurring his words following the crash.

Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test. Instead, he received a ticket for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and Warwick drove Kuiper to a nearby home.

Janiskee was the watch commander that night. His wife works for the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, but Prosecutor Chris Becker said she played no role in what happened that night.

Rahinsky’s recommendation is not the final say. All three men will have termination hearings to determine if they will stay with the department.

