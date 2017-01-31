Inside Spectrum’s Orthopedic Urgent Care Clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When someone in your family gets hurt and needs medical attention. It can be hard to know where to turn. However, for certain problems the answer is very clear. Adam Geller from Spectrum Health’s Orthopedic Urgent Care joined eightWest to explain what orthopedic care entails and how people can get the urgent care they need.

Spectrum’s Orthopedic Urgent Care Clinic is a convenient way for people to be seen by a Spectrum Health Medical Group orthopedic specialist.

Immediate care is provided by physician assistants, athletic trainers and X-ray specialists. If needed, patients can receive expedited access to our orthopedic surgeons. These specialist can help treatment in the moment of injury, follow up with primary care, schedule an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon before leaving the office, and emergency surgical intervention, if needed. Spectrum’s goal is to reassure patients about the status of their injury, and make sure they leave the office with a clear plan of what appropriate next steps are.

What types of injuries are treated in the orthopedic urgent care?

Foot, knee, hand/wrist and shoulder injuries

Fractures and casting

Sports injuries

Strains, sprains and dislocations

Clinic hours:

Monday to Friday, by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 616.267.7000

Your doctor may refer you or you may call and schedule an appointment for yourself.

Address:

4100 Lake Drive SE, Suite 300 in Grand Rapids

