PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Kent County are looking for the suspect who robbed a McDonald’s Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery happened around 5 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 3814 Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road, according to Kent County Dispatch.

It’s unclear what the male suspect was armed with or if anyone was injured in the robbery. A detailed description of the suspect was also unavailable.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department was still on scene as of 7 a.m.

