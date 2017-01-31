Man arrested after posting bomb threat on social media

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of threatening to bomb a local court building in Kalamazoo was arrested.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers learned about the bomb threat posted on social media around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

After further investigation, officers located the suspect in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane near Gull Road in Kalamazoo and arrested him.

The 30-year-old man is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of making terroristic threats, as well as three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

