Man charged in wife’s murder linked to suspicious fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the man charged with murdering his wife may also be connected to another crime in Kalamazoo County.

The Battle Creek Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that Kevin Stanfill, 40, may be responsible for a suspicious fire at a home in the 100 block of Oneita Street in December.

Police say he lived at that home with his wife Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill. The fire happened about a month after Kevin allegedly murdered his wife, according to police.

The body of Karl Stanfill, a 36-year-old mother of three, was recovered from a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo, on Jan. 18. But according to probable cause information submitted to the court last week, she was killed in November.

Authorities say her murder was witnessed by Kevin’s sister who later led investigators to Karl Stanfill’s body.

Kevin was arraigned on Jan. 26 on a count of open murder and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

