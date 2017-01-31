Man charged with taking photos of tenant in bathroom

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming man accused of installing a camera on a bathroom wall was in court Tuesday.

Ben Crawford, the husband of a woman who was hit and killed by a plow truck in Wyoming, was charged on one count of capturing an image of an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. His bond was set at $5,000.

According to probable cause documents filed in court, Ben Crawford is accused of installing a “towel hook” camera on a bathroom wall, which captured the image of a tenant’s naked breasts. Authorities say Crawford saved the video image on his computer using a password protected encrypted file. A forensics team recovered the image from his computer.

The probable cause filing states Crawford admitted to installing the camera without the tenant’s knowledge with intent of recording her having sex in the bathroom. Crawford also admitted to downloading the footage from the camera to his computer, according to the court documents.

Crawford will be back in court on Feb. 15.

